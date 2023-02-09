Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,001 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.35% of Grid Dynamics worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

GDYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $748,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 708,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

