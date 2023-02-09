Blair William & Co. IL Sells 42,146 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,146 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Amundi increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,480,000 after purchasing an additional 145,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 174,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,868 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $248.87 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

