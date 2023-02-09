Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $1,588,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CL opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

