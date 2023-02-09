Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,503 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

