Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $239,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 814 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $375.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

