Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,878,000 after buying an additional 2,153,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,381,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 996.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,524,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 895,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.