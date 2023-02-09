Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $66.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

