BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Trading 0.9% Higher

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.65 and last traded at C$32.61. Approximately 11,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 21,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.31.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.35.

Get BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF alerts:

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.