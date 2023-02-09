BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. BorgWarner updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.57. 1,470,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,535. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5,731.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2,115.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

