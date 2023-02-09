BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.7-$17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.81 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 6,375,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.