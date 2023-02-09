BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.7-$17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.81 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.
BorgWarner Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 6,375,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
BorgWarner Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BorgWarner (BWA)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.