BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.70 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 45.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 155,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.