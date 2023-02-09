Boston Partners Has $1.06 Billion Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boston Partners owned about 0.34% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,061,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Shares of JPM opened at $142.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.03. The company has a market cap of $418.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

