Boston Partners Has $147.78 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $147,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

