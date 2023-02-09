Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BXP opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

