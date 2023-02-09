Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider Sells $7,967,820.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 122,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $7,967,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,504,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,156,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.6 %

BYD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.85. 1,079,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,524. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.