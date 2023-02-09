BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 26,376.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,806 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in BP by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of BP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BP opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $39.41.

BP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s payout ratio is presently -225.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. AlphaValue raised BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.33) to GBX 549 ($6.60) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.69.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.