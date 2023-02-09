Braintrust (BTRST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $911,524.77

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Braintrust has a market cap of $84.30 million and approximately $911,524.77 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00004800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Braintrust has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

