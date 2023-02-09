Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.20 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

