Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.20 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
