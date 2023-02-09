Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.1 %

NFLX opened at $366.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $412.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.