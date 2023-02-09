Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Netflix Trading Up 1.1 %
NFLX opened at $366.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $412.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.
Insider Transactions at Netflix
In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.
