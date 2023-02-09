Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of MDT opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

