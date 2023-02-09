Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.27.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

