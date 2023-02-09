Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Wade Allen Sells 12,139 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Brinker International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $90,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.