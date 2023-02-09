Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Wade Allen Sells 12,139 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brinker International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Brinker International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $90,000.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
