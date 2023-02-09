British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Announces Dividend of GBX 57.72

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.69) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BATS opened at GBX 2,989 ($35.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.83 billion and a PE ratio of 1,271.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,230.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,318.35. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,893 ($34.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.82).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.50) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.28) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,033 ($48.48).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

