Brokerages Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target at $78.25

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Axonics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $57.32 on Friday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Axonics news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,610 shares of company stock worth $10,955,456. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

