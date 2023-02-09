Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT at $43.25

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCDF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

