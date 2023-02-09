Brokerages Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) PT at $18.63

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

LTH stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $496.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

