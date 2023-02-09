Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) PT at GBX 3,662

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,662 ($44.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($42.19) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.26) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($50.49) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 16th.

In related news, insider Fumbi Chima purchased 957 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($37.36) per share, for a total transaction of £29,743.56 ($35,753.77).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,126 ($37.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2,035.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,815.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,647.26. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($26.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($43.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

