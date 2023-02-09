Brokers Issue Forecasts for WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEC. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.50.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

