Brother Industries, Ltd. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Brother Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Brother Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

