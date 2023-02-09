Bunge (NYSE:BG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Bunge updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00- EPS.

Bunge Price Performance

Bunge stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 679,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,161. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 3.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Bunge by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 9.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.