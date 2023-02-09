Bunge (NYSE:BG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Bunge updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00- EPS.
Bunge Price Performance
Bunge stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 679,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,161. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02.
Bunge Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.
Institutional Trading of Bunge
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
- Take-Two Interactive: The Upside Just Got A Lot Clearer
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.