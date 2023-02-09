Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,919.85

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,919.85 ($35.10) and traded as high as GBX 3,089 ($37.13). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,041 ($36.55), with a volume of 464,091 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNZL shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.28) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.66) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,937.86 ($35.32).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,930.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,920.60. The firm has a market cap of £10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,283.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

