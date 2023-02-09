Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 318,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,472. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth about $255,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading

