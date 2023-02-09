Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

