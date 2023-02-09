Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $14.92.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
