Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.