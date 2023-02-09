Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CSQ stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $18.46.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
