Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.96

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNEGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.96 and traded as high as C$11.73. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$11.59, with a volume of 20,152 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$391.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.65). The business had revenue of C$103.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 502.55%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

