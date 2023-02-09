Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.96

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.96 and traded as high as C$11.73. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$11.59, with a volume of 20,152 shares.
Canacol Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$391.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.65). The business had revenue of C$103.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canacol Energy Increases Dividend
Canacol Energy Company Profile
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
Featured Stories
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.