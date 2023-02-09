Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

