Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.48

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $5.21. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 140,742 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $383.88 million, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at $96,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 209,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

Featured Stories

