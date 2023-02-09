Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 278 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.61. 62,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

