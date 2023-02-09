Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Trading Down 0.1%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.65. Approximately 1,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

