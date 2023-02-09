Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.40-$6.40 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,109,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $21,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 191,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $7,737,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

