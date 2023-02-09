Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.02

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.20. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 37,990 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 4.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 11.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

