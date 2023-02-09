Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

CSII opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.84. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,087,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,176,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cardiovascular Systems

CSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

