CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 3,269 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in CareDx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 831,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 636,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Stories

