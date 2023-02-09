CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 3,269 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00.
Shares of CDNA stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
