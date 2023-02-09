Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
CVCO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
NASDAQ CVCO opened at $289.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.69.
Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.
