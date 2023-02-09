Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

CVCO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $289.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 248,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

