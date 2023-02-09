Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 136,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,190,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 577,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,458,000 after purchasing an additional 129,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

