CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

CDW has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CDW has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDW to earn $10.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

CDW Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CDW opened at $201.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. CDW has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.75.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.29.

Institutional Trading of CDW

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 46.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Articles

