CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Reaches $89.67 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $89.67 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00222830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002943 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12234825 USD and is down -7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,644,525.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

