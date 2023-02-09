Celanese Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Celanese has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Celanese to earn $12.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $162.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after buying an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Celanese by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,280,000 after buying an additional 175,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Celanese by 433.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 79,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Dividend History for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

