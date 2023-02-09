Celer Network (CELR) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.38 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. Celer Network has a market cap of $121.06 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00442515 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,603.21 or 0.29313010 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00428474 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.