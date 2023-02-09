Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.14 million and $624,758.58 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,434,042 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

